MOURRAY, DARLINE A. of Waterford, passed away September 13, 2019 at 87 years of age. Loving wife of the late Jack, and long time companion of the late Roy Stammer; dear mother of David, Cheryl, Deborah, Mark, and Joseph Mourray; grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 5; sister of Robert Mills and the late Doris Cheek; loving companion of the late Roy Stammer. Darline was a realtor for many years, working in several agencies through the course of her career. In her free time she enjoyed golfing and playing cards. But most important, Darline was all about spending time with family. Her presence will be dearly missed by her loving family. Memorial service will be Sunday, September 25, 2019 at 1 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Saturday 4 – 8 PM. Burial at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019