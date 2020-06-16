David Bauld, age 75, June 14, 2020. Longtime resident of Huntington Woods, Michigan. Beloved husband of Jeri. Loving father of Rachel Bauld Lee (William). Devoted grandfather of Peyton, Cameron, Addison, and Anderson Lee. Dear brother of Marlene Stewart (J. O., Jr.). Burial service has been held privately. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.