David Bauld, age 75, June 14, 2020. Longtime resident of Huntington Woods, Michigan. Beloved husband of Jeri. Loving father of Rachel Bauld Lee (William). Devoted grandfather of Peyton, Cameron, Addison, and Anderson Lee. Dear brother of Marlene Stewart (J. O., Jr.). Burial service has been held privately. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
