David Charles Blasko
David Charles Blasko, age 77, of Holly, died Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born in Holly on April 17, 1943 to John and Helen (Mikulyak) Blasko. He served in the US Air Force and was a retired electrician with Pontiac Motors. He is survived by 3 children, Kevin Blasko, Katie Blasko, and David Wayne Blasko; 3 brothers, Robert, Jim, and Tom; niece and nephews Audrey, Sam, and Caleb; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Allen and Hyun. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings John, Irene, George, and Carolyn. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
