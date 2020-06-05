David E. Hardenburgh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARDENBURGH, DAVID E. of Ortonville, passed away June 2, 2020 at 73 years of age. Loving husband of Pamela for 42 years; dear father of Michelle Arrowsmith and the late Christopher Hardenburgh; grandfather of Hannah, David, Ethan, Alissa, Dillon, and Madalyn; brother of Garrett (Mavis) Hardenburgh, Patty Lynn (Larry) Farlin, Lillian (George) Wolf, Renee (Steve) Weingartz, Cindy Hardenburgh, and Louie (Shellie) Wiegele. Preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Hardenburgh and Patricia Wiegele. Dave was a veteran of the US Air Force-Vietnam and retired from GM in 2000 after 30 years of service. He was a founding member of the Eagles Chapter 4 Ortonville and a member of Michigan Independent Riders Group. Dave had a passion for cars; riding his Harley; golfing; camping; and woodworking. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. Family will receive friends Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Due Covid-19 only 10 people at a time and masks are required. Private funeral service can be viewed through Facebook Live on Coats Funeral Home page on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. To post a tribute, visit: www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Facebook Live on Coats Funeral Home page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved