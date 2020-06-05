HARDENBURGH, DAVID E. of Ortonville, passed away June 2, 2020 at 73 years of age. Loving husband of Pamela for 42 years; dear father of Michelle Arrowsmith and the late Christopher Hardenburgh; grandfather of Hannah, David, Ethan, Alissa, Dillon, and Madalyn; brother of Garrett (Mavis) Hardenburgh, Patty Lynn (Larry) Farlin, Lillian (George) Wolf, Renee (Steve) Weingartz, Cindy Hardenburgh, and Louie (Shellie) Wiegele. Preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Hardenburgh and Patricia Wiegele. Dave was a veteran of the US Air Force-Vietnam and retired from GM in 2000 after 30 years of service. He was a founding member of the Eagles Chapter 4 Ortonville and a member of Michigan Independent Riders Group. Dave had a passion for cars; riding his Harley; golfing; camping; and woodworking. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. Family will receive friends Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Due Covid-19 only 10 people at a time and masks are required. Private funeral service can be viewed through Facebook Live on Coats Funeral Home page on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. To post a tribute, visit: www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.