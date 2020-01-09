|
Crawford, David Earl, age 83 passed away on January 6. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Vera M. Crawford, and cherished daughter, Laurie Larsen (Ed). Surviving David are his sons, Lee (Sue) and Eric, brother Pete (Sandy), sister Nancy, grandchildren Becky, Nathan, Joshua, Jeremy, Jenny, Felicia, Michael, William and Jacob along with 6 great grandchildren. David spent his career as both a teacher and principal in the Pontiac and Walled Lake school districts. Earlier in his life he was an active volunteer with the Cub Scouts, coached baseball and participated in the local PTA. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family camping, bicycling and swimming. At David’s request, there will be no public funeral. Memorial contributions may be made on his behalf to Walled Lake Schools, Eastern Michigan University Elementary Department of Education or Michigan Technological University. David will be laid to rest at Acacia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 12, 2020