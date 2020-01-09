The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
616-455-9790
Resources
More Obituaries for David Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Earl Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Earl Crawford Obituary
Crawford, David Earl, age 83 passed away on January 6. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Vera M. Crawford, and cherished daughter, Laurie Larsen (Ed). Surviving David are his sons, Lee (Sue) and Eric, brother Pete (Sandy), sister Nancy, grandchildren Becky, Nathan, Joshua, Jeremy, Jenny, Felicia, Michael, William and Jacob along with 6 great grandchildren. David spent his career as both a teacher and principal in the Pontiac and Walled Lake school districts. Earlier in his life he was an active volunteer with the Cub Scouts, coached baseball and participated in the local PTA. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family camping, bicycling and swimming. At David’s request, there will be no public funeral. Memorial contributions may be made on his behalf to Walled Lake Schools, Eastern Michigan University Elementary Department of Education or Michigan Technological University. David will be laid to rest at Acacia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ofield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -