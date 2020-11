Or Copy this URL to Share

Duckett, David F., age 80, of Waterford, MI., died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Loving husband of Carol and father of Ronald. Also survived by, brother, Larry (Annette) Duckett; sister, Joyce Drendall; and grandogger, Doxi. David was a paint supervisor at Pontiac Motor and Fiero Plant. He always had a joke to share with everyone. To honor his wishes there will be no services. Donations made to Humane Society are greatly appreciated.



