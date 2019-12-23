|
David G. Lapham, age 80, of Highland Michigan passed away December 20, 2019 at Sandyside Senior Living in White Lake. Son of the late Dr. Frederick and Dorothy Lapham and the late Matthew and Marjorie Benvenuto. Dave was born January 10, 1939 in Detroit Michigan. He was a 1957 graduate of Cooley High in Detroit. In 1959 he graduated from Greens Barber College. He married Carole (Rehbine) Lapham in 1958, then moved to Highland in 1960 where they raised their 4 children. Dave was an accomplished Businessman having owned Mall Barbers (Eclips), Eclips Sailing Charters and Lapham Builders. He also worked at Everready Builders and served as Assistant Harbor Master on Lake Huron in Port Sanilac. He was an active member of the BOTH motorcycle club. He also became an amateur RC plane enthusiast. Dave enjoyed racing snowmobiles, motorcycles but sailing was his passion. He taught himself to sail, earned his captains license then sailed the Great Lakes. Eventually he sailed the Atlantic Ocean, through the Bahama’s and up the eastern seaboard for a year. Dave returned to Highland and his family after living in Union Lake, Naubinway and Port Sanilac over the years. He is survived by his loving children, Wendy (Gary) Miller, Teri (Allen) Coleman, Bonnie (Nick) Page-Lapham, Jeff Lapham and dear friend Diane Dell. Grandchildren Ashley, Garret and Keri, also 3 great-granddaughters. Dave was a great family man to his kids and stepkids as well as a good friend to many. He enjoyed numerous adventures on this journey called life. There will be a Celebration of Life at Highland , 3200 N. Duck Lk Rd, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation to Kindred Hospice, 25935 Telegraph, Ste 102, Southfield, Mi 48033 is appreciated.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 24, 2019