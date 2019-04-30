The Oakland Press Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Steines, David James, Sr., age 79 of Rochester Hills passed away April 29, 2019. Loving husband of Shirley for 55 years. Dear father of David (Katy) and Dan (Jodi) Steines. Cherished grandfather of Jake, Dominic, Jack and Aaron. Like a father to Stephanie (Michael) Purvis and her children Liam and Eleanor. Brother of Charles Richard (Ellie) Steines and Suzanne (Dick) Robertson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass, Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in David’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 1, 2019
