CARLSON, DAVID JOHN of Waterford, passed away May 29, 2020 at 75 years of age. Born July 12, 1944 in Pontiac, Michigan, he was the son of the late Edwin and Norma Carlson (nee MacDougall); beloved companion of the late Judy Coste, dear father of Mark (Lori) Carlson; proud grandfather of Kyle and Noah; brother of the late Barb VanHorn, Don Carlson and Marilyn Wilson. David worked for Leslie Electric for 32 years. In his spare time he coached women’s softball for 22 years and was an avid bowler and Detroit sports fan. Funeral Service, Friday, June 5, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD, 3141 Sashabaw Road. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Due to the current pandemic, only 10 visitors are allowed in the chapel at a time, we thank you for your understanding when visiting. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Kindly keep David and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a Condolence, please visit;

Published in The Oakland Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
