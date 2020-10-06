1/1
David Marshall Hutchens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Marshall Hutchens was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., November 17, 1954 to Daniel Wirth Hutchens and Ulee Clinton Hutchens; he passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020. Raised in Pontiac, Michigan where his family attended and he was baptized at the First Baptist Church. He graduated from Pontiac Northern High School where and earned his bachelor’s degree from Oakland University. First a teacher in the Lake Orion Community schools, David answered his call to ministry, completing his Masters of Divinity from Denver Seminary. David married Anne Marie Bowers of Pontiac, Michigan in 1977. In 1989, their family moved to Baraboo, Wisconsin where Mr. Hutchens became “Pastor Dave” of First Baptist Church. He served at Walnut Hill Bible Church for 31 years and shepherded the congregation through a change of name, denominational designation, and location. David is survived by his wife, Anne Marie, and their son Jonathan Clinton “Clint” (Jessica) Hutchens, and their two daughters, Kathryn Elizabeth “Coty” (Steven) Bare and Christine Marie “Christy” (Benjamin) Higgins. His nine grandchildren: William and Finnegan Marshall Hutchens, Joseph Rothbauer, Evelyn and Edith Bare, Robert, Alfred, Phoebe, and Anne Higgins. Pastor Dave meets his grandson, Baby Angus Higgins, in Glory. Dave is also survived by his older brother, Dr. Steven M. (Mary) Hutchens. Memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Bible Church or to Samaritan’s Purse on their memorial page. The Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved