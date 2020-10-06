David Marshall Hutchens was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., November 17, 1954 to Daniel Wirth Hutchens and Ulee Clinton Hutchens; he passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020. Raised in Pontiac, Michigan where his family attended and he was baptized at the First Baptist Church. He graduated from Pontiac Northern High School where and earned his bachelor’s degree from Oakland University. First a teacher in the Lake Orion Community schools, David answered his call to ministry, completing his Masters of Divinity from Denver Seminary. David married Anne Marie Bowers of Pontiac, Michigan in 1977. In 1989, their family moved to Baraboo, Wisconsin where Mr. Hutchens became “Pastor Dave” of First Baptist Church. He served at Walnut Hill Bible Church for 31 years and shepherded the congregation through a change of name, denominational designation, and location. David is survived by his wife, Anne Marie, and their son Jonathan Clinton “Clint” (Jessica) Hutchens, and their two daughters, Kathryn Elizabeth “Coty” (Steven) Bare and Christine Marie “Christy” (Benjamin) Higgins. His nine grandchildren: William and Finnegan Marshall Hutchens, Joseph Rothbauer, Evelyn and Edith Bare, Robert, Alfred, Phoebe, and Anne Higgins. Pastor Dave meets his grandson, Baby Angus Higgins, in Glory. Dave is also survived by his older brother, Dr. Steven M. (Mary) Hutchens. Memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Bible Church or to Samaritan’s Purse on their memorial page. The Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI is assisting the family.



