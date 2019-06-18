The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
MANN, DAVID MICHEAL,of East Lake, OH formally of Waterford, suddenly on June 17, at age 28. Cherished uncle of Mary Jane Mann, Fisher and Piper Dean. Beloved son of Cheryl (Bob Zimmerman) Burress and the late Robert Mann; also survived by his grandparents Richard and Vickie Schachinger and Bob and Loraine Mann; sister Heather (Noah) Dean; and brothers Donovan Burress, Brian Long and the late Nicholas Mann; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. David was employed with GAME of Mentor as a General Manager. Service Saturday, June 22, 12PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Family to receive friends Friday from 2-9PM. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with costs. To send a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on June 19, 2019
