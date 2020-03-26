The Oakland Press Obituaries
Village Funeral Home & Cremation Services
135 South St.
Ortonville, MI 48462
(248) 627-3412
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DAVID NEIL SMOTHERMAN


1953 - 2020
DAVID NEIL SMOTHERMAN Obituary
SMOTHERMAN, DAVID NEIL lifetime resident of Brandon Township. Died on March, 26, 2020; he was 67. He was born on January 8, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to the Joseph Robert and Virginia Marie (nee: Moyer) Smotherman. He is survived four children, Angela (Brian) Batten, David (Dana) Smotherman, Brian Smotherman and Amy Diiacovo; two brothers, Joseph (Diane) Smotherman and Roy Smotherman; one sister, Debra Faust; also survived by 10 grandchildren, Lyndsey (Greg) ArtEs, Andrew Batten, Alaina and Bethany Smotherman, Ethan Carter and Ava Smotherman Austin and Kassidy Lauinger and Kaiden Diiacovo. Dave was a Butcher at Farmer Jack for almost 35 years. A private funeral service will be Monday, March 30, 2020 at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or the Michigan Humane Society. To send a condolence to the family, you may go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 27, 2020
