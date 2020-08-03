David R. Harns, age 64, of Palm Harbor, FL died July 19, 2020. He was born July 9, 1956 in Huntington Woods, MI to the late Harry and Lucy Harns. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Harns (Tenuta); a brother Charles of Ann Arbor, MI; two sisters, Nancy of Westfield, IN; and Janet Darnell (Gerry) of Clarkston, MI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel. Dave graduated from Berkley High School in Berkley, Michigan. He was the owner of AAA Equipment Supply in Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of NGMC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store