HUMPHREY, DAVID ROBERT, of Allen, Texas, passed away November 25, 2019 at 36 years of age. Son of Brian and Lynn Humphrey and brother of Joseph Humphrey; David graduated from Waterford Mott High School in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Education through Wayne State University and taught English at Plano ISD Academy High School in Texas. Funeral service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church (3882 Highland Rd, Waterford). Instate 10 a.m. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME - WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 2, 2019