of Ortonville formerly of Auburn Hills; passed away October 26, 2019; age 61; husband of Janet for over 33 years; father of Sarah, John & Ryan; brother of Diane Eldon (Richard) Kenefic, David (Jan) Eldon & Dan Eldon; preceded in death by his parents John & Daisy Eldon. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 4pm-8pm. Funeral Service Saturday 11am at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visitation at church at 10:30am until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Online guestbook may be found at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 30, 2019