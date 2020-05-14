Dean M. Olsen, 52, of Beaverton, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on January, 22, 1968, the son of Harvey & Ann (Kidd) Olsen. Left to cherish his memory are his father and step mother: Harvey & Jovita Olsen; brother: Brian Olsen; step brother: Larry Robinette; foster brother: Sokha Sou; aunts: Karen Boltz, Hopie Olsen, Joan Olsen, and Lee Morrow; step grandparents: Donald & Vivian O’Bryne; niece: Samantha Olsen; along with several cousins. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes.



