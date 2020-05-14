Dean M. Olsen
Dean M. Olsen, 52, of Beaverton, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on January, 22, 1968, the son of Harvey & Ann (Kidd) Olsen. Left to cherish his memory are his father and step mother: Harvey & Jovita Olsen; brother: Brian Olsen; step brother: Larry Robinette; foster brother: Sokha Sou; aunts: Karen Boltz, Hopie Olsen, Joan Olsen, and Lee Morrow; step grandparents: Donald & Vivian O’Bryne; niece: Samantha Olsen; along with several cousins. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes.

Published in The Oakland Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
