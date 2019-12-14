The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna Lee Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna Lee Johnson Obituary
Deanna Lee Johnson, Commerce Township, Michigan, age 59, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Ascension Providence Hospital - Novi Campus. She was born June 16, 1960 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, the daughter of Samuel Joseph and Joyce A. (Peters) Johnson. Deanna graduated from Chelsea High School in 1978, and attended Eastern Michigan University studying business. She currently worked in the HR department at Bosch, where she was well-loved by her Bosch family. Deanna had worked for DTE. She also worked part-time and taught classes at JoAnn Fabric in Novi. Deanna was a skilled crafter who loved quilting and cross-stitching. She made many treasured items for family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Johnson of Chelsea; her sister, Christine Hawker of Napoleon. She was “Aunt Anna” to her two nieces, Kelsey and Alyssa Hawker. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Johnson, and her grandmother, Vera Peters. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19, 4 p.m. at Cole Funeral Chapel, with visitation from 2-4 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cole Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -