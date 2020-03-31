The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH LOWRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH J. LOWRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBORAH J. LOWRY Obituary
of Waterford; March 30, 2020; age 57; Loving daughter of Patti Vasquez (the late Pete) and the late Pete Lowry; Cherished companion of her precious dog Murphy; Dear sister of Sheri (Ron) Moore, Janel (Paul) Koop, Michael Vasquez, Debbie (Mark) Jordon and Paul Lowry, Jr. Beloved aunt of Amanda, Nick, Crystal, Brandon and Conner. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -