of Waterford; March 30, 2020; age 57; Loving daughter of Patti Vasquez (the late Pete) and the late Pete Lowry; Cherished companion of her precious dog Murphy; Dear sister of Sheri (Ron) Moore, Janel (Paul) Koop, Michael Vasquez, Debbie (Mark) Jordon and Paul Lowry, Jr. Beloved aunt of Amanda, Nick, Crystal, Brandon and Conner. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 1, 2020