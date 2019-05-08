Home

Deborah Lynn Gregory

Deborah Lynn Gregory Obituary
Gregory, Deborah Lynn, 62, of Grayling, passed away on May 5, 2019. Survived by her children: Zachary Cunningham of Grayling and Blake Gregory of Saginaw. Granddaughter, Piper Lynn Cunningham. Parents Richard and Sharon Garrison of Houghton Lake. She is preceded in death by her sister, Tammy and brother, Rick. Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held at First Congregational Church of Clarkston on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with family receiving visitors at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on May 9, 2019
