SHEAR, DEBRA JOY of White Lake, MI; passed away April 30, 2020 at the age of 68. Born February 5, 1952 in Livonia, MI. Daughter of the late John and Doris Kennedy; mother of Kristie Jade (Moriah), Kevin Shear and Karen Shear; grandmother of Wesley Jade, Delayna Jade and William Navarre; sister of Jackie Reaume (Al). Debra worked at Pine Lake Country Club and attended Central United Methodist Church. A private family service will be held. Rev. Dr. Jack Mannschreck officiating. Interment in Springport Cemetery, Harrisville Twp., MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Michigan Chapter, 29777 Telegraph Road, Suite 1651, Southfield, MI 48034. To send a private condolence to the family visit:



