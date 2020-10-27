1/2
DeCarla Ringstaff
RINGSTAFF, Decarla “C. Murdah” – age 51, passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020; and JOHNSON, Keon “Bang” . – age 34, passed away, Friday, October 23, 2020 at McLaren Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 174 Branch Street, with funeral commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Kewanta Wallace, Eulogist; Pastor Keyon S. Payton, Host Pastor. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Friends and pallbearers will gather at the church at 10:00AM, Saturday. Ms. DeCarla Ringstaff and Mr. Keon Johnson will both lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and they may be viewed from 12-6 p.m. Friday.


Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
