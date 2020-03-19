|
Della Josephine Wheeler, age 97, peacefully passed away in Fate, Texas on March 12, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1922, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to her parents John and Josephine Brown. On August 22, 1943, she married a young sailor, Robert (Bob) Meral Wheeler at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lynn. Della was preceded in death by her parents John and Josephine Brown, husband Robert Meral Wheeler, and son Robert Kenneth Wheeler. She is survived by her brother John Brown; daughter-in-law Dianne (Robert) Wheeler; children: Carole (Rick) Snider, James (Patricia) Wheeler; grandchildren: Carrie (Chris), Bobby (Jessica), Brooke (Jason), Blake (Sam), and Courtney; great-grandchildren: Eric and Ian, Bryce and Ben, Liam, Amelia and Lily, Louie, Leni and Mase; and niece Kathleen Brown. A memorial service is being planned by the children, to be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Waterford, Michigan, for a date to be determined. At the end of Della’s time on earth, Hospice Select of Rockwall, TX provided much needed care and comfort, especially VP Stan Britton, Nurse Shalise, and Aide Carnessia “Neecy”. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mom’s memory to Dementia Studies Foundation, Inc., 8198 Walnut Hill Lane, Jackson 100, Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 22, 2020