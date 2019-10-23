|
|
ROBERTS, DELORA M. of Orion, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 59 years of age. Loving mother of the late Michael Green, Matthew Green, and Garrett Roberts; dear sister of Delbert Burnett, Jr., Debra (the late Jerry) McLendon, Deniece (Garry) Moler, and David Burnett, Sr. Preceded in death by her parents, Delbert, Sr. and Maryann (nee Sawgle) Burnett. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Delora was an active member of Marimont Community Church in Pontiac and was very involved with the Child Evangelism Fellowship. All who knew Delora can attest to her generous heart and giving spirit. She will truly be missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Marimont Community Church, 424 W. Walton Blvd., Pontiac. Family will receive friends Friday 3-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Oakland County. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 24, 2019