BURTON, DELORES - Age 82, passed away at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held privately at a later date. Mrs. Burton leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Orlando C. Burton; children, Karen Burton-Gilyard and Vanessa Burton-Moorehead; grandchildren, Laurence Gilyard, Candace (Kenny) Moorehead-Dantzler and Damian (Heather) Moorehead; great grandchildren, Kevyn Gilyard, Sydney Moorehead, Zachary Dantzler, Laurence Gilyard Jr. and Lucas Dantzler; siblings, Eddie Griffin, Kenneth Griffin, Ruth (Dennis) Tillman, Jerald Griffin and Sharon Griffin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Burton was preceded in death by her son, Orlando C. Burton Jr.; parents, J.D. Griffin and Effie Griffin; siblings, David Griffin, J.D. Griffin Bruce Griffin, Yvonne Quince, Ronald Griffin.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 4, 2020
