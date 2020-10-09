Delores ”Dee Dee” May Ferrell (Stallings), 77, of Pontiac, Michigan went to be with the Lord October 3rd, 2020. Loving mother to George Fenner, Kimberly Fenner, Tamara France, and Juliet Ferrell. Grandmother of William, Adam, Jeremy, Ryan, Andrew, and Autumn. Great-grandmother of Kennedie and Xavier. She is preceded in death by her parents Irene and Thomas Stallings, her four sisters, and her brother. Delores worked for General Motors for 27.5 years and in her free time enjoyed spending time with family and doing what she loved most: watching TV and eating her snacks.



