1/1
Delores May "Dee Dee" (Stallings) Ferrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores ”Dee Dee” May Ferrell (Stallings), 77, of Pontiac, Michigan went to be with the Lord October 3rd, 2020. Loving mother to George Fenner, Kimberly Fenner, Tamara France, and Juliet Ferrell. Grandmother of William, Adam, Jeremy, Ryan, Andrew, and Autumn. Great-grandmother of Kennedie and Xavier. She is preceded in death by her parents Irene and Thomas Stallings, her four sisters, and her brother. Delores worked for General Motors for 27.5 years and in her free time enjoyed spending time with family and doing what she loved most: watching TV and eating her snacks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved