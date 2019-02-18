The Oakland Press Obituaries
Delores Stachelek
Stachelek, Delores, of Goodrich; February 13, 2019; age 87. Preceded in death by her husband Henry “Hank”, who was the love of her life. Loving mother of Carin (Thomas) Nedry and Henry (Linda) Stachelek. Proud grandmother of Jonathan (Jennifer), Christa (Michael), Natalee (Joe), Renee (Troy) and Leslie. Great Grandmother of Claire, Jackson, Oliver, Ava and Luke. Delores was active at the Ortonville Senior Center. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, the VFW #4807 Davison Auxiliary & Eagles Aerie #3589 Davison. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2019
