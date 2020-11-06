Delores Young, age 94, of Lake Orion, MI passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was born and raised in Detroit, MI and there met the love of her life, the late Harold. They were married October, 1951 and went on to have two beloved sons, Robert (Kathy) and Keith (Kolleen). Cherished grandmother to Sarah (Joshua), Tracy (Steven) and Christopher; who will always remember her great love of reading- especially mysteries, coffee cakes at breakfast and lunch, and the seemingly never-ending roll of Hudson’s Department Store Christmas paper at happy family holidays. She was also a loving Great Grandma to Caleb, Emmaline and Jonathan. Delores was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Her family thanks the caring employees of Oakmont Sterling for their support during Delores’s final time. A family service is to be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home of Lake Orion on Monday, November 9, 2020. Burial following at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, MI.



Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.