Delphine L. "Del" Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delphine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK, DELPHINE L. "DEL"; born October 27, 1927 in Detroit, MI; passed away May 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Miller; wife of the late Harry "Bud" Clark; mother of Gail Osborne (James), Beverly Whitmire, Gary Clark (Sandra) and David Clark (Kathleen); grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held Thursday May 21, 2020 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train or the Michigan Humane Society. To send a private condolence to the family visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved