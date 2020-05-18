CLARK, DELPHINE L. "DEL"; born October 27, 1927 in Detroit, MI; passed away May 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Miller; wife of the late Harry "Bud" Clark; mother of Gail Osborne (James), Beverly Whitmire, Gary Clark (Sandra) and David Clark (Kathleen); grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held Thursday May 21, 2020 at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train or the Michigan Humane Society. To send a private condolence to the family visit:



