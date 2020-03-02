|
TOWER, DELRETA DAWN, passed peacefully on February 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Mother of six from a 55 year love affair with Floyd “Whitey” Tower. Survived by children: Lynn (George) Bennett, Beth (Ben) Lawrence, Judy Tower, Gail (Randy) Erb, Mike (Susan) Tower and Amy Dawn (Eric) Laboissonniere; grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 11. Funeral service, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. Full obituary, donations, and tributes, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2020