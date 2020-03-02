The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for Delreta Tower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delreta Dawn Tower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delreta Dawn Tower Obituary
TOWER, DELRETA DAWN, passed peacefully on February 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Mother of six from a 55 year love affair with Floyd “Whitey” Tower. Survived by children: Lynn (George) Bennett, Beth (Ben) Lawrence, Judy Tower, Gail (Randy) Erb, Mike (Susan) Tower and Amy Dawn (Eric) Laboissonniere; grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 11. Funeral service, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. Full obituary, donations, and tributes, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delreta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -