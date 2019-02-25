|
Floyed, Demple Grace, of Ortonville, Michigan; went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. She was 91. She was born March 13, 1927 in Risco, Missouri to John and Betty (nee: Kettles) DuBois. She is survived by five children, Rhonda Joann (Daniel) Nagy, Randal Floyed, Dennis (Mary Ann) Floyed, Shirley (John) Cole and Irene (John) Merrill; five grandchildren, Stacey Nagy, Robert Nagy, Katie Schudlich, Adam Floyed and Carrie Pollard; also survived by nine great grandchildren; two daughter-in-law's, Sue Clark and Glenda Floyed; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin Floyed; two children, Melvin Floyed and Gary Dwight Clark. Mrs. Floyed was a longtime member of Goodrich Assembly of God. She was an avid quilter. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will follow at Christian Memorial Cultural Center, Rochester Hills. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Goodrich Assembly of God. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 26, 2019