The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Alfred Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Alfred Ferguson Obituary
FERGUSON, DENNIS ALFRED of Clarkston, passed away February 2, 2020 at 75 years of age. Loving husband of the late Sherry; dear father of Randy (Shayne) Ferguson, April (Tony) Cohoon and Alice (Justin) Marketti; proud grandfather of Charlotte, Cody, Kyle, Quinn, Gillian, Gage, Mario, Dominick and Bradley; great grandfather of Allisyn; brother of Daniel (the late Polly) Ferguson, the late Mary (Dick) Young and the late Roger Ferguson. Funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 PM. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Hospice. Kindly keep Dennis and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -