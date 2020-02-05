|
FERGUSON, DENNIS ALFRED of Clarkston, passed away February 2, 2020 at 75 years of age. Loving husband of the late Sherry; dear father of Randy (Shayne) Ferguson, April (Tony) Cohoon and Alice (Justin) Marketti; proud grandfather of Charlotte, Cody, Kyle, Quinn, Gillian, Gage, Mario, Dominick and Bradley; great grandfather of Allisyn; brother of Daniel (the late Polly) Ferguson, the late Mary (Dick) Young and the late Roger Ferguson. Funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 PM. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Hospice. Kindly keep Dennis and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 6, 2020