Dennis Daniel Allen “Limey”, born in Portsmouth, England on May 4, 1947, and was called home on March 9, 2020. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Allen. He is survived by his daughters Denise (Michael), Sandie (Robert); his grandchildren, Brian, Shianne, Sierra; his brother, Malcolm; and loving dog, Ozzy. Dennis was resident in Lapeer, MI, and formerly resided in Hernando Beach, FL and White Lake, MI. Dennis was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and worked at General Motors for 34 years. Memorial to be scheduled.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 12, 2020