GRIFFIN, DENNIS K. of Waterford, formerly of Auburn Hills, passed away March 29, 2019 at 89 years of age surrounded by his family. Dear husband of the late Diana, the love of his life; cherished father of Mary (Alex) Kline, Deborah (Dave) Griffin Nance, Joan (Rick) Matz, Karen Boehringer, Patty (Bruce) Murray, and the late Dennis Michael Griffin; beloved step father of Dana Florence and Ted DeLater; grandfather of 14; great grandfather of 12. Preceded in death by 3 siblings. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Dennis retired from Chrysler after 38 years of service, was a member of UAW, and union steward for many years. Born with Cerebral palsy, he often said his handicap never bothered him – it helped him. He was active in the community serving on boards, commissions, and community organizations for Auburn Hills and Waterford. Two of his highlights was receiving the UAW Walter P. & May Reuther Community Service Award, and named 2009 Michigan Senior Citizen of the Year for his leadership and involvement in the community. Dennis’s life was service to the needs of older adults, and with adults and children with disabilities. A spirit like no other; raising 5 daughters; a good job; a handicap that was nothing to him and always looking for what God had in store for him. His family and entire communities will miss his generous smile and soul. Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-9 PM. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your . To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2019
