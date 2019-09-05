|
Age 71. Loving husband of Kristine for 39 years. Dear father of Dan Ball (Angie), Jeff Ball (Lindsay) and the late Erick Ball. Grandfather of Marcus and Ben. Brother of Steve Ball (Stacie) and the late Gene Ball. Funeral Service Tuesday, 10:30a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Monday 2-8p.m. Memorial tributes to donor’s choice. View obituary and share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 6, 2019