The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel)
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel)
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS BALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS LAWRENCE BALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS LAWRENCE BALL Obituary
Age 71. Loving husband of Kristine for 39 years. Dear father of Dan Ball (Angie), Jeff Ball (Lindsay) and the late Erick Ball. Grandfather of Marcus and Ben. Brother of Steve Ball (Stacie) and the late Gene Ball. Funeral Service Tuesday, 10:30a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Monday 2-8p.m. Memorial tributes to donor’s choice. View obituary and share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Download Now