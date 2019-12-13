The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
DENNIS S. McLAUCHLIN

DENNIS S. McLAUCHLIN Obituary
of Waterford; December 11, 2019; age 69; Loving husband of Julie for 44 years; Beloved father of Shay (Michael) Smith and the late Jaydea Kuriakuz; Cherished grandfather of Alexis (Caleb) Woody, Quinn, Mariah and Faith Kuriakuz and Owen and Bryson Smith; Great-grandfather of Dallas and Anna-Jay Woody. Brother of Richard McLauchlin; Mr. McLauchlin was retired from General Motors and later was a Fabricator at Poor Boy Choppers, something that was his passion. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Pastor Martin Woody. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Detroit Dog Rescue. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019
