of Waterford; December 11, 2019; age 69; Loving husband of Julie for 44 years; Beloved father of Shay (Michael) Smith and the late Jaydea Kuriakuz; Cherished grandfather of Alexis (Caleb) Woody, Quinn, Mariah and Faith Kuriakuz and Owen and Bryson Smith; Great-grandfather of Dallas and Anna-Jay Woody. Brother of Richard McLauchlin; Mr. McLauchlin was retired from General Motors and later was a Fabricator at Poor Boy Choppers, something that was his passion. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Pastor Martin Woody. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Detroit Dog Rescue. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019