The Oakland Press Obituaries
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Dennis Wayne Sinks

Dennis Wayne Sinks Obituary
Sinks, Dennis Wayne, age 63 of Oxford, passed away October 29, 2019. Loving husband of Julie for 29 years, dear father of Stephanie (Thomas) Schleicher and Eric Sinks. Brother of Joan (the late Lloyd) LaForest, Tammie (Gary) Polk, the late Douglas Sinks and the late Cathy Lee Sinks. Son of the late Roland and Mabel Sinks. Son-in-law of Tim and Roberta Fox, brother-in-law of Lora (Donald) Newsom, Melissa (Gregorio) Cruz and Jeff (Pam) York, grandson of Joe and Phyllis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service, Friday, November 1, 2019 11 a.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel, 100 East Silverbell, Orion. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 3-9 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. Memorials in Dennis’ name may be made to the Michigan Fallen and Wounded Soldier Fund or LakePoint Community Church. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 31, 2019
