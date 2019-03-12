The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS WILBERT CRAWFORD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENNIS WILBERT CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD,DENNIS WILBERT of Auburn Hills passed away March 9, 2019 at 96 years of age. Loving husband the late Audrey Crawford nee Hamel for 72 years; son of the late Charles Lewis Crawford and the late Edna Olive Crawford nee Freeman; dear father of Bruce (Nancy) and Robert (Gloria); cherished grandfather of Amy and Laura; proud great grandfather of Sara, Emma and Annie. Dennis enjoyed being a fisherman and a pilot and he deeply loved and appreciated every one of his caregivers until the end. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now