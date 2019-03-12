|
|
CRAWFORD,DENNIS WILBERT of Auburn Hills passed away March 9, 2019 at 96 years of age. Loving husband the late Audrey Crawford nee Hamel for 72 years; son of the late Charles Lewis Crawford and the late Edna Olive Crawford nee Freeman; dear father of Bruce (Nancy) and Robert (Gloria); cherished grandfather of Amy and Laura; proud great grandfather of Sara, Emma and Annie. Dennis enjoyed being a fisherman and a pilot and he deeply loved and appreciated every one of his caregivers until the end. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 13, 2019