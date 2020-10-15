1/1
DENTON MORGAN
of Waterford; October 14, 2020; age 79; Beloved father of Teresa (Joseph) Kay, Denton Jeffrey “DJ” Morgan; Dawn Woods, Corey (Kristi) Morgan and Dale Morgan; Cherished grandfather of Tabetha, Serene, Melissa, Christopher, Taylor, Nathan and Maddi; Great-grandfather of 12; Son of the late Mildred and late Jack King; Dear brother of Jeffrey Morgan, the late Sharon (late Bob) Moore, Bruce (Dawn) King and the late Terry Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a supervisor for General Motors Fisher Body Division and Pontiac Motors Division Fiero Plant. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed golf. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
OCT
16
Service
01:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
