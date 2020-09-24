Dian Wurdock

Wurdock, Dian Elliot Haskell, age 88, of Royal Oak, died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by her three children, Steven, Deborah and Peter, and her grandchildren, Alaina and Lauren. Dian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Tom Wurdock. Dian was widely known and loved by so many in her church congregation and community. For complete obituary and to share a memory, please visit www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
. Memorial visitation Wednesday, Sept. 30th from 3-8 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 10 people in the visitation room at any given time and masks are required to enter the building. Private family memorial service Thursday, Oct. 1st at the First United Methodist Church of Royal Oak, followed by a public memorial lunch at the Royal Oak Farmers Market at noon. Please RSVP to 248-246-3099 if attending the luncheon.