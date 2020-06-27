Our Loved one, Diana Lynn (Marr) Pollard, passed away June 25, 2020, after a long and painful illness. In accordance with Diana's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Lillian Saddler, and her brother, Larry Saddler. She Leaves behind her husband, Roland Pollard Jr.; two daughters: from a previous marriage, Stacey Wagner and son's Robert (Heather) Wagner and Patrick Wagner. Cindy (Tony) Baker; son, Brian; daughter, Hailey Rutherford, stepson, Michael Baker; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters: Shara Hortick, Pamela (David) Hunt, Kim (Yvan) Serrano, and three brothers: Lyle Saddler, Guy (Becky) Saddler, Chris (Sally) Saddler; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Crystal Ortiz for all the love and care she gave Diana. Diana's obituary was lovingly written by her family. Friends may share a memory with the family online at:



