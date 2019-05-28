The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE LIVINGSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE G. LIVINGSTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DIANE G. LIVINGSTON Obituary
LIVINGSTON, DIANE G. of Waterford; Age 83; born June 16, 1935 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Gladys and Maurice Madsen; wife of the late Thomas J. Livingston; mother of Lori St. Marseille (Marc) and Shelly Burdick (Tom); grandmother of Jordan and Marissa; sister of Marge Sagamang (Tom) and the late Ronald Madsen (Peggy) and Fred Madsen (Joyce); also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. She enjoyed square dancing, bowling and spending time with her family. Diane gave 25 years of service to Oakland County. She worked for the Prosecutors and Clerks office. Diane was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend. A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Rev Dr. James E. Bolin , Jr. officiating. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now