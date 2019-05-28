|
|
LIVINGSTON, DIANE G. of Waterford; Age 83; born June 16, 1935 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Gladys and Maurice Madsen; wife of the late Thomas J. Livingston; mother of Lori St. Marseille (Marc) and Shelly Burdick (Tom); grandmother of Jordan and Marissa; sister of Marge Sagamang (Tom) and the late Ronald Madsen (Peggy) and Fred Madsen (Joyce); also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. She enjoyed square dancing, bowling and spending time with her family. Diane gave 25 years of service to Oakland County. She worked for the Prosecutors and Clerks office. Diane was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend. A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Rev Dr. James E. Bolin , Jr. officiating. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 29, 2019