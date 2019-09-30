The Oakland Press Obituaries
Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home
Diane M. Smith

Diane M. Smith Obituary
Diane M. Smith, age 75 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the MediLodge Nursing Home of Clare. On September 13, 1944, Diane was born the daughter of Marcus and Virginia (Miller) Smith in Pontiac, Michigan where she lived until relocating with her family to Clare in 1977. Diane was a proud graduate of the 1962 Class of Pontiac’s St. Fredrick High School. She was a devout to her Roman Catholic faith, having been a former Eucharistic Minister and enjoying time on the St. Cecilia Ladies Guild of Clare. Diane is survived by her brother Michael C. Smith of Weidman, her niece Maggie (Craig) Golembiewski of Fenton, her nephew Paul (Sandy) Smith, and her grand nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Maximillian, and Henry Golembiewski and Matthew Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents Marcus and Virginia Smith. A memorial mass in honor of Diane will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Parish St. Cecilia Church of Clare at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Peter Nwokoye officiating assisted by Deacon Michael Smith. Friends may meet with Diane’s family at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow mass in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery of Clare. Memorial contributions in honor of Diane may be directed to the American Cancer Association or to the . For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 1, 2019
