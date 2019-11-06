|
|
COFFEL, DIANE MARIE (NEE AIELLO) of Waterford. November 6, 2019, Age 71; born April 5, 1948 in Detroit, MI. Daughter of the late Michael and Shirley Aiello; wife of Jerry W. Coffel; mother of Judy Coffel, Janette White, Diane Sierkowski (Carl), David Coffel, Dawn Coffel (Mark) and the late Daniel Coffel; sister of Michele Sabourin (Robert), Bonnie Collom (the late Robert), Shirley Knight, David Aiello, Tony Aiello, Kenny Aiello, and the late: Michael Aiello, Ron Aiello, Eddie Aiello, Danny Aiello and Wendy Aiello; also survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends. Diane retired from the Oakland County Sheriff Department. She was a wonderful oldest sibling of 12 who enjoyed people and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 8, 2019