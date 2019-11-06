The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Coffel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marie (Aiello) Coffel


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Marie (Aiello) Coffel Obituary
COFFEL, DIANE MARIE (NEE AIELLO) of Waterford. November 6, 2019, Age 71; born April 5, 1948 in Detroit, MI. Daughter of the late Michael and Shirley Aiello; wife of Jerry W. Coffel; mother of Judy Coffel, Janette White, Diane Sierkowski (Carl), David Coffel, Dawn Coffel (Mark) and the late Daniel Coffel; sister of Michele Sabourin (Robert), Bonnie Collom (the late Robert), Shirley Knight, David Aiello, Tony Aiello, Kenny Aiello, and the late: Michael Aiello, Ron Aiello, Eddie Aiello, Danny Aiello and Wendy Aiello; also survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends. Diane retired from the Oakland County Sheriff Department. She was a wonderful oldest sibling of 12 who enjoyed people and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -