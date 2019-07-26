|
Dillard F. Morris; of Clarkston; age 80; passed away on July 25, 2019. Dillard is the beloved husband of Elaine of 51 years; loving father of Sherry Robb, Terry Morris, Heather Morris (Mike Eschendal), and Amber (Colby) Flores; and loving grandpa and great grandpa of many. He is also the dear brother of Syble Miller, the late Pat Galan, and the late Joe Morris; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dillard was born down in Alabama the son of Cleo and Edna Morris and grew up picking cotton with his family until they moved north to Michigan. It was here that he would meet his wife Elaine and raise a family. He worked for General Motors for many years in assembly and later working in heavy metal repair. Dillard always thought of himself as self proclaimed Grease Monkey who loved to talk about and work on cars and motorcycles, and tinker in the garage. One thing was for sure, if it wasn’t fast enough, he would make it faster. He also loved camping, canoeing, snowmobiling and being outdoors, and most of all he loved being with his family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11am until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dillard to Think Beyond the Chair.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 28, 2019