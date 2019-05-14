Home

in loving memory Dillon, missing you every day for 10 years now. Dillon, there has never been anyone like you. Dillon, so handsome, funny, positive, witty, smart, special. You are cherished by your adoring brothers, Mike, and Sean. Missed so much by your loving grandmas and grandpas, cousins, aunts and uncles, your many friends, and by our sweet little Zoe. Always longing for your touch, your voice, your smile, by Mom and Dad. Until we are together again, we love you.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 14, 2019
