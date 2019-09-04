|
Burr, Dolores Ann, age 82 of Rochester, passed away September 3, 2019. Loving wife of Gerald Burr and the late Marvin Jurcak. Dear mother of Debra (Jon) Sewell, Marvin (Lori) Jurcak, Lynn (Dave) Moss, Annette (Christopher) Frey, Charles (Christine) Jurcak and Kenneth (June) Jurcak. Stepmother of Anne (Ken) Munn, Raymond (Jill) Burr, Sally (David) Dupack and Stephen (Barbara) Burr. Also survived by many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister of Jerome (Nancy) Sturza, Janet Finnigan and Alan (Jan) Sturza. Funeral Mass, Monday, September 9, 2019, 10 a.m. with an instate time of 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-7 p.m. with a scripture service at 6:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorials in Dolores’ name may be made to the . Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 5, 2019