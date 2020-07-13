1/1
Dolores Irene Grose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 6, 1930-June 28, 2020 - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered her eternal resting place, Sunday June 28 at 2:33 a.m. She passed peacefully in her sleep while undergoing hospice care following a battle with a fractured hip and severe stroke. She was 90. Dolores leaves behind her a great legacy where she is survived by Dr. Frederick J. Grose (husband), 3 children Cheryl Christmas (James), Linda Beck (Bradford), and son Dr. Ronald Grose (Anne). Her 10 grandchildren Colette Daramola (James), Brandon Christmas (Laura), Brianne Olson (Jesse); Ryan Beck (Kim), Christina Buffa (Gaetano), Lindsay Miller (Kevin) and Joshua Beck; Katie, Megan, and Abbey Grose, Her 14 great grandchildren Elijah, Savannah, and Micah Daramola; Payson, Acadia, and Clay Olson; Jacob, and Michael Beck; Emerson, and Jaxon Buffa; Emma, Avery, Benjamin, and Judah Christmas. Together, Fred and Dolores lived a long and happy life recently celebrating 68 years of marriage on June 14. Dolores played a major role in guiding the lives of her family to the Lord whom she loved dearly. She held a number of leadership positions within women’s ministry. She was a talented artist, quilter, seamstress and decorator. She decorated many a banquet table at Detroit Life Challenge for their fundraisers. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in her memory to Brightmoor Christian Church in Novi, or Life Challenge-17667 Pierson Street, Detroit, MI 48219

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved