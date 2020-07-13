April 6, 1930-June 28, 2020 - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered her eternal resting place, Sunday June 28 at 2:33 a.m. She passed peacefully in her sleep while undergoing hospice care following a battle with a fractured hip and severe stroke. She was 90. Dolores leaves behind her a great legacy where she is survived by Dr. Frederick J. Grose (husband), 3 children Cheryl Christmas (James), Linda Beck (Bradford), and son Dr. Ronald Grose (Anne). Her 10 grandchildren Colette Daramola (James), Brandon Christmas (Laura), Brianne Olson (Jesse); Ryan Beck (Kim), Christina Buffa (Gaetano), Lindsay Miller (Kevin) and Joshua Beck; Katie, Megan, and Abbey Grose, Her 14 great grandchildren Elijah, Savannah, and Micah Daramola; Payson, Acadia, and Clay Olson; Jacob, and Michael Beck; Emerson, and Jaxon Buffa; Emma, Avery, Benjamin, and Judah Christmas. Together, Fred and Dolores lived a long and happy life recently celebrating 68 years of marriage on June 14. Dolores played a major role in guiding the lives of her family to the Lord whom she loved dearly. She held a number of leadership positions within women’s ministry. She was a talented artist, quilter, seamstress and decorator. She decorated many a banquet table at Detroit Life Challenge for their fundraisers. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in her memory to Brightmoor Christian Church in Novi, or Life Challenge-17667 Pierson Street, Detroit, MI 48219



