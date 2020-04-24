The Oakland Press Obituaries
Dolores Jean Dennen Sallee, of Davison, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Beloved wife and friend to Carl L. Sallee Jr. for 42 years. Loving mother of Jason (Brooke) Brown and the late Anthony Brown. Grandmother of Avery, Everly and Stella Brown. Step mother of Carl J. Sallee and Rhonda Lynn Sallee. Sister of Joanne (Donald) Leavy, Kathleen (Frederick) Lauinger and the late Patty (Richard) Watson, Vincent (Ann) Dennen Jr. and Mary (Robert) Grady. Dotty also leaves many nephews, nieces and loving friends. She was born February 7, 1940 in Pontiac, Michigan to Vincent and Margaret Dennen. Dotty retired from GM truck and bus as a secretary to the director of purchasing. Dotty’s loving personality has always been shown throughout her life. Losing her is a heartache that will never heal. May God take care of her soul and may she rest in peace. Share memories at temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020
